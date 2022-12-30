Biden Says Signed $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill passed by Congress earlier this month, which will fund the work of the government in 2023 and avert a government shutdown.

"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Thursday.

The legislation includes $858 billion in defense spending and an additional $45 billion for Ukraine, as well as investments in disaster recovery and veteran health care.

Congress passed the bill to close out its lame duck session, avoiding a government shutdown slated to begin when funding expired this month.

The bill was passed despite objections from some Republican lawmakers, who sought to craft a comprehensive budget next year instead, when they will have a majority in the House of Representatives.