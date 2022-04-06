UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Signed New Executive Order To Send More Javelin Missiles To Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 10:38 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he signed an executive order earlier in the day to send more anti-tank Javelin missiles to Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation there

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he signed an executive order earlier in the day to send more anti-tank Javelin missiles to Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation there.

"Last Friday, we announced millions in funding to procure new equipment for Ukraine, advanced drones, laser guided rocket system. Just today, I signed another package to send more Javelin missiles, those shoulder mounted missiles that can take out tanks and armored vehicles," Biden said in an address to the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference.

