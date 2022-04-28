UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Signed Request To Congress For New Security, Economic Aid To Support Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Biden Says Signed Request to Congress for New Security, Economic Aid to Support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has just signed a request to the Congress for new security, financial and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has just signed a request to the Congress for new security, financial and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine.

"I just signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Putin's aggression, and at a very pivotal moment," Biden said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vladimir Putin Congress

Recent Stories

15 habitual beggars caught

15 habitual beggars caught

35 seconds ago
 US Aid Package to Ukraine Will Include More Anti-A ..

US Aid Package to Ukraine Will Include More Anti-Air, Anti-Armor Systems - Biden

36 seconds ago
 Most wanted cars lifter held

Most wanted cars lifter held

38 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from FIA regar ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from FIA regarding harassing journalist

39 seconds ago
 Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President ..

Putin Discusses G20 Work With Indonesian President - Kremlin

1 hour ago
 Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

Minor girl burnt to death in Burewala

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.