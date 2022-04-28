Biden Says Signed Request to Congress for New Security, Economic Aid to Support Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has just signed a request to the Congress for new security, financial and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he has just signed a request to the Congress for new security, financial and humanitarian aid to support Ukraine.

"I just signed a request to Congress for critical security, economic and humanitarian assistance to help Ukraine continue to counter Putin's aggression, and at a very pivotal moment," Biden said.