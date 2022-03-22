UrduPoint.com

Biden Says 'Simply Not True' That US Has Biological, Chemical Weapons In Europe

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Russian assertion that the United States maintains chemical or biological weapons in Europe is false and shows Moscow's potential consideration of such weapons, US President Joe Biden said during remarks at the business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting.

"(Putin's) asserting that we, America, have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe. Simply not true. I guarantee you. They're also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those," Biden said on Monday.



