Biden Says Situation in Myanmar Still Poses Security Threat, Extends National Emergency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The political situation in Myanmar continues to pose a national security threat to the United States and constitutes a national emergency, US President Joe Biden said in a notice.

"The situation in and in relation to Burma, and in particular the February 1, 2021 coup... continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared on February 10, 2021, must continue in effect beyond February 10, 2022," Biden said on Monday.

Biden officially extended the national emergency for one year and transmitted a notice on the matter to Congress.

Security forces in Myanmar have killed at least 114 children since the military takeover last year, including 18 children in January alone, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

The US is working on increasing pressure on Myanmar's military to reverse course and put the country back on the path to democracy, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said earlier this month.

The US has restricted the military's revenue while trying to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the country, Chollet said. Specifically, the US is involved in supporting the civilian democratic opposition and helping to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the people in close cooperation with its partners, he added.