UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Situation In Myanmar Still Poses Security Threat, Extends National Emergency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Biden Says Situation in Myanmar Still Poses Security Threat, Extends National Emergency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The political situation in Myanmar continues to pose a national security threat to the United States and constitutes a national emergency, US President Joe Biden said in a notice.

"The situation in and in relation to Burma, and in particular the February 1, 2021 coup... continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared on February 10, 2021, must continue in effect beyond February 10, 2022," Biden said on Monday.

Biden officially extended the national emergency for one year and transmitted a notice on the matter to Congress.

Security forces in Myanmar have killed at least 114 children since the military takeover last year, including 18 children in January alone, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

The US is working on increasing pressure on Myanmar's military to reverse course and put the country back on the path to democracy, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said earlier this month.

The US has restricted the military's revenue while trying to avoid exacerbating the humanitarian situation in the country, Chollet said. Specifically, the US is involved in supporting the civilian democratic opposition and helping to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the people in close cooperation with its partners, he added.

Related Topics

United Nations Democracy Burma Myanmar United States January February Congress Opposition

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

3 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

3 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

3 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

3 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>