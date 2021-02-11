Biden says 'some minds may be changed' by Trump trial evidence

(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden said Thursday that devastating presentations by Democratic impeachment managers in the trial of Donald Trump may change some Republicans who until now opposed convicting the former president

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Thursday that devastating presentations by Democratic impeachment managers in the trial of Donald Trump may change some Republicans who until now opposed convicting the former president.

"My guess is some minds may be changed," Biden told reporters in the White House.

The president said he had not watched Wednesday's trial live, but had seen news reports on the hours of video evidence showing how a mob left a Trump rally in Washington and invaded the Capitol in an unprecedented security crisis.