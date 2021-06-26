UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Spoke To Florida Governor On Building Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

Biden Says Spoke to Florida Governor on Building Collapse

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he discussed the collapse of a 12-story apartment building in Miami-Dade County with Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

"I have spoken with Governor DeSantis, and we provide all the help that they need," Biden told reporters.

FEMA is providing all needed assistance, he added.

