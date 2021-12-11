Biden Says Spoke With German Chancellor Scholz About Russian Buildup Near Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he had a telephone call with the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss Russia's military activity near Ukraine's border.

"Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his appointment," Biden wrote via Twitter on Friday.

"I look forward to working closely together on the full range of global challenges, including transatlantic efforts to address Russia's destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine's border."