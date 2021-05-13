UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Spoke With Israeli Prime Minister Amid Escalation Of Violence In Mideast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Says Spoke With Israeli Prime Minister Amid Escalation of Violence in Mideast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

"I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu not so long ago," Biden told reporters.

The US president expressed hope that the crisis in the middle East will be solved sooner rather than later.

"Israel has a right to defend itself," Biden said.

