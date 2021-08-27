Biden Says Stands By His Decision To Pull US Troops Out Of Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 03:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he stands by his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan even after two terrorist attacks in Kabul resulted in the death of 12 service members.
"Yes I do," Biden said in response to a question about whether he squarely stands by his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan.