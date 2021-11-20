UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Stands By Jury's Not Guilty Verdict In Rittenhouse Trial

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden Says Stands by Jury's Not Guilty Verdict in Rittenhouse Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden stands by the not guilty verdict delivered by the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday and says that the jury system works, according to a White House pool report.

"I stand by what the jury has to say.

The jury system works," Biden said in response to a question about the jury's verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, in self-defense during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.

Related Topics

Riots White House All

More Stories From World

