WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden stands by the not guilty verdict delivered by the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday and says that the jury system works, according to a White House pool report.

"I stand by what the jury has to say.

The jury system works," Biden said in response to a question about the jury's verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, was found not guilty on all charges, including reckless and intentional homicide, after shooting three men, killing two, in self-defense during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.