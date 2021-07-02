UrduPoint.com
Biden Says State Dept. Expediting Visas For Families Of Miami Housing Collapse Victims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says State Dept. Expediting Visas for Families of Miami Housing Collapse Victims

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be providing those affected by the building collapse in Miami and the State Department will be expediting visas for their families, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"FEMA is going to provide temporary housing and other urgent needs for the survivors. [The] State Department is expediting visas for family members from other countries, and there are from Latin America, South America, Europe, [and] Israel," Biden said.

