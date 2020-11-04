Biden Says Still in Game in Georgia, Feels Good About Winning Wisconsin, Michigan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday said he was still in a game for winning the race in the US state of Georgia and felt optimistic about leading in the US states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

"We're still in a game for Georgia. We're feeling really good about Wisconsin and Michigan, and, by the way, it is going to take time to count votes that we're going to win in Pennsylvania," Biden said.

Biden's comments come as official results show him trailing in all of the states that have yet been called.