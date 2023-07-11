(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's continued leadership of NATO is extremely important at this "critical" period, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

Last week, Stoltenberg said he would remain in office until October 1, 2024 after the alliance decided to extend his tenure for the fourth time.

"I think it's really important at this critical moment in Ukraine and the whole NATO issue, that you continue to lead NATO. You're trusted; no one knows the situation that we're facing better than you do," Biden said at a meeting with Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

NATO is going through a "historic moment" as it is adding Finland and Sweden to the alliance, Biden stressed.

"And your leadership really matters. And we agree on the language that you propose, relative to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO. And we're looking for a continued united NATO," he said.

Vilnius is hosting the NATO summit from July 11-12. Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg proposed canceling the membership action plan for Ukraine to accelerate its accession process.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last week that Ukraine will not join the alliance coming out of the summit in Vilnius.