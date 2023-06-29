Biden Says Strongly Disagrees With SCOTUS Ruling Restricting Race-Based College Admissions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he strongly disagrees with a ruling issued by the Supreme Court earlier in the day, which struck down race-based admissions practices by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina (UNC) as unconstitutional.

"The court has effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said during remarks on the decision.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Harvard and UNC's consideration of race in their college admissions process violate the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

Colleges should not abandon their commitment to maintaining diverse student bodies, Biden said. Biden proposed colleges instead focus on adversity overcome by students as part of the application process, now that race alone cannot be used a factor.

Biden also said he directed the US Department of education to analyze practices that can help build more inclusive and diverse student bodies.

The current Supreme Court is "not a normal court," Biden said, when asked by reporters whether the court has gone "rogue."