Open Menu

Biden Says Strongly Disagrees With SCOTUS Ruling Restricting Race-Based College Admissions

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Biden Says Strongly Disagrees With SCOTUS Ruling Restricting Race-Based College Admissions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he strongly disagrees with a ruling issued by the Supreme Court earlier in the day, which struck down race-based admissions practices by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina (UNC) as unconstitutional.

"The court has effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions, and I strongly disagree with the court's decision," Biden said during remarks on the decision.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Supreme Court ruled that Harvard and UNC's consideration of race in their college admissions process violate the Fourteenth Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees equal protection under the law.

Colleges should not abandon their commitment to maintaining diverse student bodies, Biden said. Biden proposed colleges instead focus on adversity overcome by students as part of the application process, now that race alone cannot be used a factor.

Biden also said he directed the US Department of education to analyze practices that can help build more inclusive and diverse student bodies.

The current Supreme Court is "not a normal court," Biden said, when asked by reporters whether the court has gone "rogue."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Education Student Race Court

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

8 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

8 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago

More Stories From World