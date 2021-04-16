UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Strongly Urged Putin To Refrain From Any Military Action In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Says Strongly Urged Putin to Refrain From Any Military Action in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he strongly urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to refrain from any military action in Ukraine.

"I also made clear to President Putin that the United States is unwavering in our support of our allies and partners in Europe," Biden said on Thursday.

"In that vein, I expressed concern about Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's border and occupied Crimea. I affirmed US support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and I strongly urged them to refrain from any military action."

