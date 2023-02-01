Biden Says Succeeding Trump as US President 'Low Bar to Climb' - Press Pool

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) President Joe Biden said in remarks at a Democratic National Committee event that succeeding his predecessor Donald Trump in the Oval office was a low bar to climb, according to a White House press pool report.

Biden said succeeding Trump was a "pretty low bar to climb" but added that there was nonetheless a lot of work to do, the press pool said on Tuesday.

Trump announced last fall that he would run for US president in the 2024 election.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through election and voter fraud, however, the claims were not proven in court following the election.

