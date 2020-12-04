Biden Says Supports $908Bln Bipartisan Plan To Boost US Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told the CNN broadcaster in an interview that he was backing the $908-billion bipartisan relief package aimed at supporting the national economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think it should be passed, and I think that, in fact, we're going to need more," Biden said on late Thursday.
"I'm going to have to ask for more help," he added.