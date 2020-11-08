UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Surprised By Nationwide Splash Of Hope For Better Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden said in an address to the nation on Saturday that he was surprised by the universal rise in demand for faith in tomorrow in all parts of the United States and beyond.

While the official results of US 2020 presidential election are still pending, projections of major US media showed on Saturday that Biden had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to call the election, which he eventually did.

"What I must admit surprised me ” tonight, we see in all of this nation, in all cities, in all parts of the country and indeed across the world an outpouring of joy, renewed faith in tomorrow to bring a better day," he said in an address to the nation.

Biden named a figure of 74 million people who voted for him.

"I am humbled by the trust and confidence you have placed in me," the politician added.

