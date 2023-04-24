UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Susan Rice Stepping Down From Post As US Domestic Police Chief

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Monday that White House Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice is stepping down from her post.

"As the only person to serve as both National Security Advisor and Domestic Policy Advisor, Susan's record of public service makes history," Biden said in a press release. "But what sets her apart as a leader and colleague is the seriousness with which she takes her role and the urgency and tenacity she brings, her bias towards action and results, and the integrity, humility and humor with which she does this work. I thank Susan for her service, her counsel and her friendship.

I will miss her."

Rice, according to Biden, helped expand and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, released a comprehensive national mental health strategy and enabled Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for seniors and cap the cost of insulin at $35.

Rice also helped the White House's efforts to reduce gun violence and advance police reform, Biden added.

In April 2021, Russia banned Rice from entering the country following complications in the relationship between the Biden administration and Moscow. Rice previously served as US National Security Advisor and US Ambassador to the United Nations during the Obama administration.

