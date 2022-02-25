Biden Says SWIFT Sanctions Always Option, Not One Europe Wishes To Take Now
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2022 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that removing Russia from the SWIFT international financial system is always an option but not one Europe wishes to take now.
"It is always an option, but right now, that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take," Biden said during a press conference at the White House.