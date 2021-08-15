Biden Says Taliban Actions Endangering US Personnel to Result in US Military Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that any actions endangering US personnel in Afghanistan would result in a military response.

"We have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response," the White House statement reads.