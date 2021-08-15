UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Taliban Actions Endangering US Personnel To Result In US Military Response

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says Taliban Actions Endangering US Personnel to Result in US Military Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden warned the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) that any actions endangering US personnel in Afghanistan would result in a military response.

"We have conveyed to the Taliban representatives in Doha, via our Combatant Commander, that any action on their part on the ground in Afghanistan, that puts US personnel or our mission at risk there, will be met with a swift and strong US military response," the White House statement reads.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia White House Doha

Recent Stories

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

1 hour ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

1 hour ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

1 hour ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervo ..

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: ..

PTI govt working to strengthen country's economy: Raja Basharat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.