Biden Says Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan Not Inevitable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that it is not inevitable that the Taliban will take over Afghanistan following the US withdrawal from the country.

When asked whether a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable, Biden replied "No.

"

"It is not, because you have the Afghan troops at 300,000 well-equipped as well as good as any army in the world and their Air Force against something like 75,000 Taliban," he added. "It is not inevitable."