Biden Says Talked To Blinken About US Priorities For Upcoming China Trip

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:52 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the administration's priorities for the top diplomat's upcoming trip to China.

"Yes, I've spoken with him and talked about that," Biden said, when asked about whether he has discussed priorities for the trip with Blinken.

Blinken is scheduled to visit Beijing from June 18-19. Blinken was set to travel to China earlier this year, but postponed the trip after the transit of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon across the United States.

On Wednesday, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Blinken will raise issues including peace in Ukraine, Taiwan Strait relations and Beijing's alleged ties to the fentanyl trade.

