Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allows Industry to Operate Effectively

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The tentative deal reached between several unions and freight railroad companies will allow the industry to operate effectively as a vital part of the US economy, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"With this agreement, railroad companies will be able to retain and recruit workers, they'll be able to continue to operate effectively as a vital piece of our economy," Biden said during a press conference at the White House.

Biden pointed out that the deal agreed to by the negotiating parties will increase rail workers' wages by 24% over the next five years, improve their working conditions and cap the cost that rail workers will have to pay for healthcare.

Earlier on Thursday, the Association of American Railroads said railroad companies reached tentative agreements with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers - Transportation Division, and the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen.

The tentative agreements reached with the unions, which collectively represent approximately 60,000 rail workers, avert a potential nationwide strike scheduled to begin on Friday.

The US Chamber of Commerce warned earlier that a potential rail strike would lead to an "economic disaster" and called on Congress to be prepared to intervene.