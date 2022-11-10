Biden Says There Was No Interference in Voting Process in Midterm Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) President Joe Biden said during a press conference that there was no interference in the voting process of the US midterm election.

"The states across the country saw record voter turnout and the heart and soul of our democracy, the voters, the poll workers, election officials, they did their job, and they fulfill their duty, apparently without much interference at all without any interference it looks like and that's a testament I think to the American people," Biden said on Wednesday.