Biden Says There Will Be Consequences For Saudi Arabia After Recent OPEC+ Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 06:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said during an interview that there will be consequences for Saudi Arabia after the Saudi-led OPEC+ made the recent decision to cut oil production.
"I'm not going to get into what I'd consider and what I'm having in mind, but there will be consequences," Biden said during a CNN interview that aired on Tuesday night.