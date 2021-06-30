UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Threat Of US Wildfires This Year Severe As Ever, Extreme Heat Amplifies Risk

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:46 PM

Biden Says Threat of US Wildfires This Year Severe as Ever, Extreme Heat Amplifies Risk

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the threat of wildfires this year is as severe as it has ever been

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the threat of wildfires this year is as severe as it has ever been.

"The threat of western wildfires this year is as severe as it's ever been," Biden said during a roundtable event with governors from states in the western United States.

The president added that extreme temperatures this summer are amplifying the threat of US wildfires and the Federal government must act fast.

There are currently some 36 uncontained wildfires burning in the western United States and about 9,000 firefighters deployed throughout the region to fight them, Biden said.

Biden announced the federal government will use satellite technology to help detect wildfires, boost aviation assets, ensure there are more than 15,000 federal firefighters on standby, and increase wages for firefighters to more than $15 an hour, among other initiatives.

Last year, California suffered a record-breaking fire season, with an estimated 4.3 million acres burned, about 4 percent of the entire state, according to CAL FIRE.

Related Topics

Fire Technology United States National University Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Business Women Council rebrands to mirror ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Dr Amjad ..

3 minutes ago

Minor boy burns alive

3 minutes ago

C.Africa lashes UN report of abuses by Russian per ..

6 minutes ago

Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protest ..

6 minutes ago

CPWB reunites 221 lost kids to parents during last ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.