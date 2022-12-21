Biden Says 'Thrilled' To Meet Zelenskyy At White House
US President Joe Biden said he is "thrilled" to welcome Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later on Wednesday.
"I hope you're having a good flight, Volodymyr. I'm thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss," Biden tweeted.
The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters, a senior US official told reporters. The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the official said.