Biden Says 'Thrilled' to Meet Zelenskyy at White House

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden said he is "thrilled" to welcome Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said he is "thrilled" to welcome Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later on Wednesday.

"I hope you're having a good flight, Volodymyr. I'm thrilled to have you here. Much to discuss," Biden tweeted.

The two leaders will discuss a range of topics, including battlefield strategy in Ukraine, energy, and sanctions against Russia, among other matters, a senior US official told reporters. The US president is also expected to announce a new $2 billion security assistance package that will include a Patriot air defense system, the official said.