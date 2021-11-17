UrduPoint.com

Biden Says To Announce Federal Reserve Chair Pick In 'About Four Days'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says to Announce Federal Reserve Chair Pick in 'About Four Days'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will decide in about four days time who will be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve as incumbent head Jerome Powell's term is due to expire.

"In about four days," Biden said when asked about Powell's successor, according to a transcript of comments the US president made to the White House's pool of reporters.

Related Topics

White House Powell

Recent Stories

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopi ..

Mass arbitrary arrests target Tigrayans in Ethiopian capital, says UN rights off ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military ..

Malaysian Airman Dead, Another Injured in Military Jet Crash

2 hours ago
 US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Ope ..

US Pursuing Policy of Using Space for Military Operations - Russian Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago
 German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Ag ..

German Court Rejects Environmentalists' Lawsuit Against Nord Stream 2

2 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mec ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Calls for Creation of Mechanism to Prevent Arms Race in ..

2 hours ago
 US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tu ..

US Special Envoy to Visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Tuesday for Talks on Yemen - Sta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.