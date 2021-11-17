Biden Says To Announce Federal Reserve Chair Pick In 'About Four Days'
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he will decide in about four days time who will be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve as incumbent head Jerome Powell's term is due to expire.
"In about four days," Biden said when asked about Powell's successor, according to a transcript of comments the US president made to the White House's pool of reporters.