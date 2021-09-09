UrduPoint.com

Biden Says To Keep Fighting Gun Violence Despite Withdrawing Support For ATF Head Nominee

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden Says to Keep Fighting Gun Violence Despite Withdrawing Support for ATF Head Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he has withdrawn support for David Chapman, his nominee for the position director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), due to strong opposition by Republican lawmakers, but will continue to fight gun violence in the United States.

"David Chipman spent 25 years in distinguished service to our country as an ATF agent... He would have been an exemplary Director of the ATF and would have redoubled its efforts to crack down on illegal firearms traffickers and help keep our communities safe from gun violence.

" Biden said.

The US president went on to say that in spite of the setback, he has spent his entire career working to combat the scourge of gun violence and remains deeply committed to that cause.

Chipman, a long-time gun control advocate, faced criticism from Republicans for his stances on the Federal government as a Primary gun regulation authority.

Biden said the Republicans' decision to block Chipman's nomination is a result of them using gun crime as a political talking point instead of a serious issue to be addressed, and accused them of siding with gun manufacturers over the will of the majority of Americans.

