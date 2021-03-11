UrduPoint.com
Biden Says To Lay Out Next Phase Of COVID-19 Response On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:10 AM

Biden Says to Lay Out Next Phase of COVID-19 Response on Thursday

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) President Joe Biden said he plans to lay out the next phase of the US COVID-19 response during his prime time address to the nation on March 11.

"I will launch the next phase of the COVID response. And will explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people," Biden said on Wednesday during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck companies.

