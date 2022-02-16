Biden Says to People of Russia, 'You Are Not Our Enemy'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden addressed the people of Russia on Tuesday by saying that the United States does not see them as enemies amid the tense situation around Ukraine.

"The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia.

Ukraine is not threatening Russia, neither the US nor NATO have missiles in Ukraine. We do not have plans to put them there as well. We are not targeting the people of Russia. We do not seek to destabilize Russia. To the citizens of Russia: 'You are not our enemy'," Biden said during his remarks on the situation in Ukraine.