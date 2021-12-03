Biden Says to Sign Later on Friday Stopgap Funding Bill to Keep US Government Open

President Joe Biden will sign later on Friday a stopgap funding bill to keep the US government running after negotiations with rival Republican lawmakers secured enough votes needed for the measure to pass

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) President Joe Biden will sign later on Friday a stopgap funding bill to keep the US government running after negotiations with rival Republican lawmakers secured enough votes needed for the measure to pass.

"I'd like to report that later today, I'll be signing a bill funding the government operations for the next few months," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Funding the government is a great achievement, as a bare minimum, what we need to get done.

"

Biden said the measure would help the administration make needed investments in the economy, particularly on public health, education and national security.

"I want to thank a substantial bipartisan vote in the senate for sending this bill to my desk," Biden said, acknowledging the cooperation of Republican lawmakers in the matter.

The Senate passed the short-term funding bill on Thursday night, preventing furloughs of Federal workers and suspension of certain government services.