Biden Says To Visit Surfside Collapse Building As Early As Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:56 PM

Biden Says to Visit Surfside Collapse Building As Early As Thursday

US President Joe Biden said that he expects to visit the site of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, as early as this Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said that he expects to visit the site of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, as early as this Thursday.

"Hopefully as early as Thursday," Biden said as cited by the White House pool report.

A separate statement from the White House shortly thereafter confirmed the presidential trip.

"On Thursday, July 1, the President and the First Lady will travel to Surfside, Florida," the statement read.

The condominium building in Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. It remains unknown how many occupants were in the building at the time of the tragic accident. According to US media reports, an engineer inspection of the Champlain Towers South condominium near Miami warned the owners of major structural damage and recommended repairs almost three years ago.

