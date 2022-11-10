Biden Says to Work With Political Rivals to Further Ease Inflation

UrduPoint.com

President Joe Biden, bolstered by a better-than-expected performance in midterm elections, said Thursday he was willing to work with his Republican rivals to further ease US inflation which had dropped to nine-month lows

"I will work with anyone - Democrat or Republican - on ideas to provide more breathing room to middle-class and working families," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. "And I will oppose any effort to undo my agenda or to make inflation worse."

The US Consumer price Index, or CPI, expanded by 7.7% during the year to October, versus the 7.9% forecast by economists and against an annual growth of 8.2% in September, the Labor Department said. Historical data showed it to be the lowest annual reading for inflation since January.

