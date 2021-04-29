(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden in his first address to US Congress said he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the United States will maintain a robust military presence in the Indo-Pacific region just as with NATO in Europe.

"I also told President Xi that we will maintain a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific just as we do with NATO in Europe - not to start conflict - but to prevent conflict," Biden said on Wednesday.