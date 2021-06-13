UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Told Chinese President That US Not Looking For Conflict With China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Biden Says Told Chinese President That US Not Looking for Conflict With China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Sunday said he informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Washington was not interested in a conflict with Beijing, but would respond to its actions in accordance with the international law.

"Again, as I've told Xi Jinping myself, I'm not looking for conflict. Where we can cooperate we'll cooperate. Where we disagree I'm going to state it frankly, and we are going to respond that are actions that are inconsistent [with international norms]," Biden said at a press conference after the conclusion of the G7 summit in UK's Cornwall.

