Biden Says Told Putin His Agenda Not Against Russia, Wants Stable US-Russia Relationship

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:13 AM

Biden Says Told Putin His Agenda Not Against Russia, Wants Stable US-Russia Relationship

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Geneva that his agenda is not aimed against Russia and he seeks the relationship between the United States and Russia to be stable and predictable

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Geneva that his agenda is not aimed against Russia and he seeks the relationship between the United States and Russia to be stable and predictable.

"I told President Putin my agenda is not against Russia, or anyone else. It is for the American people," Biden said during a press briefing. "There's no substitute for face to face dialogue between leaders, none. President Putin and I had a share unique responsibility to manage the relationship between two powerful and proud countries' relationship that has to be stable and predictable."

