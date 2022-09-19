Biden Says Too Early to Talk About Him Running for President in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in an interview that it is too early to discuss about a possible run for re-election in 2024.

"If I were to say to you, 'I'm running again,' all of a sudden a whole range of things come into play, requirements I have to change...

in terms of election law, and it's much too early to make that kind of decision," Biden told CBS news in an interview that aired Sunday.

Biden pointed out that although he discussed his intention to run for re-election in 2024, it still remains to be seen whether he will make a firm decision to seek another term in office.