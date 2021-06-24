Biden Says Traditional Summer Spike In Crime Might Get Worse As Pandemic Eases
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during a press conference that the traditional spike in crime during the summer months might get worse as the coronavirus pandemic eases.
"Crime historically rises during the summer and, as we emerge from this pandemic with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may be more pronounced than it usually would be," Biden said on Wednesday.