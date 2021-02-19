UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Transatlantic Alliance Back, US Fully Committed To NATO

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:16 PM

US President Joe Biden told the Munich Security Conference on Friday that the Transatlantic alliance among the United States and European nations is back and Washington is fully committed to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden told the Munich Security Conference on Friday that the Transatlantic alliance among the United States and European nations is back and Washington is fully committed to NATO.

"I'm sending a clear message to the world: America is back, the transatlantic alliance is back, and we are not looking backward. We are looking forward together," Biden said. "The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance."

