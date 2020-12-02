Biden Says Transition Team Already Working on New Coronavirus Relief Package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden said in a press conference on Tuesday that his transition team is already working on a new coronavirus relief package.

"My transition team is already working on what I'll put forward in the next Congress to address the multiple crises we're facing, especially our economic and COVID-19 crises," Biden said. "The team I'm announcing today will play a critical role in shaping our plan for action starting on day one."

The US Congress has been locked in a stalemate on a successive package to the CARES Act that was passed in March. Republican and Democrat lawmakers have been feuding over the size of the next relief package as thousands of Americans risk losing their jobs without further aid.

Biden said he has nominated former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to lead the Treasury Department. He also announced that Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden has been nominated to head the Office of Management and Budget.

Biden also said he nominated Wally Adeyemo - who previously served in the Obama administration as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council and Deputy National Security Adviser - to be Deputy Treasury Secretary.

In addition, former Obama Economic Adviser Cecilia Rouse has been nominated to be the Chief Economic Adviser at the White House.

Major US media networks have projected Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. While Biden has declared victory so has Trump, who said victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud and acts of impropriety.

Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Several states have said they did not find widespread evidence of election and voter fraud.