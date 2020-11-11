(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that the transition of power is underway and will continue unhindered by the incumbent Donald Trump's reluctance to concede his defeat.

"We are well underway ... Nothing is going to stop that. I am confident that the fact they are not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our plan, in what we are able to do between now and January 20," Biden said during a press conference.