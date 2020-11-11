WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Projected US President-elect Joe Biden told reporters that the transition of power is underway and will continue unhindered by the incumbent President Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 election.

"We are well underway... Nothing is going to stop that. I am confident that the fact they are not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our plan, in what we are able to do between now and January 20," Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, major US media outlets projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election. Trump also claims he is the winner but has said the election was stolen from him via a massive voter fraud and has demanded recounts as well as filed lawsuits seeking redress in court.

Biden said he hopes to reveal at least some of his picks for Cabinet positions before the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26.

He said he is certain the transition will continue to run smoothly even if the Trump administration denies budget funds or refuses to share classified information.

"We can get through without the funding. We are in a position that we feel very good about... There is nothing that slows our efforts to put things together," Biden said. "Access to classified information is useful, but I am not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyway... It would be nice to have it, but it's not critical."

Biden said that he has already spoken to six foreign leaders, including those of the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Canada.

"Reception and welcoming we got around the world from our allies and our friends has been real. I have a number of other calls to return. I feel confident that we are going to be able to put America back in a place of respect that we had before," Biden added.