Biden Says Tried To Speak With Macron After Election Victory, Will Be Talking To Him Today

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 08:53 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he tried to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron last night to congratulate him on his reelection and will be talking to him today

"I feel good about the French election, number one.

Number two, I tried to talk to him last night. I spoke to his staff and he was at the Eiffel Tower having a good time. And I'm going to be talking to him today," Biden said, as quoted by the White House pool.

