Biden Says Trump Administration Obstructs Transition In 'Key National Security Areas'

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says Trump Administration Obstructs Transition in 'Key National Security Areas'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden accused on Monday the incumbent administration of withholding national security information and said his team had faced most obstruction of the transition process from the Pentagon.

"From some agencies our team received exemplary cooperation, from the career staff of those agencies, from others - most notably the Department of Defense - we countered obstruction from the political leadership of that department," Biden said during a press briefing.

According to the president-elect, his team is not getting "all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas."

"It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility," Biden added.

