Biden Says Trump Can Not Stop Violence in US After Fomenting It for Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday accused his competitor President Donald Trump of having fomented violence across the United States.

"This President has long forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence - because for years he has fomented it," Biden said in remarks released prior to their delivery at a campaign event.

Trump and numerous Republicans have accused Democrats running states and cities in the United States of not stopping ongoing violence and property destruction nor accepting Federal help to quell the unrest in order to gain political advantage. Trump has also criticized Biden and the Democrats for not denouncing the violence and called the unrest in those jurisdictions "Biden's America" while warning the unrest will spread to the rest of the country should Biden be elected in November.

Biden accused Trump of overlooking activities of white armed militias assuming the role of protecting people and property instead of the police increasingly act like vigilantes.

"He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is," Biden said.

Trump "makes things worse, not better" and "sows chaos rather than providing order," Biden added.