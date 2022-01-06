UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Trump Created Web Of Lies About 2020 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 09:18 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday accused his predecessor Donald Trump of creating a web of lies about the 2020 election and putting his own interests above those of the nation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday accused his predecessor Donald Trump of creating a web of lies about the 2020 election and putting his own interests above those of the nation.

"Here is the truth: the former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said in a speech to mark the anniversary of the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. "He sees his own interests as more important than America's interest."

