Biden Says Trump Impeachment Matter For US Congress To Decide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Biden Says Trump Impeachment Matter for US Congress to Decide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump, accused of inciting unrest at the US Capitol on Wednesday, is a matter for legislators to decide, President-elect Joe Biden told reporters on Friday.

A number of Democratic US lawmakers have said that articles of impeachment may be brought against Trump following Wednesday's events.

"What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide," Biden said.

Biden said that his three main priorities at this point and in the first days of his presidency are: containing the spread of COVID-19, vaccine distribution and facilitating the economic recovery.

Biden's 306-232 Electoral College vote victory was certified in a late-night session of Congress after a group of Trump supporters entered Congress in a bid to protest the ceremonial count.

